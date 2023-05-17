A Watershed Moment: SC Order on Divorce Makes Room for Dignity, Mitigates Stigma

In India, laws around marriage and divorce are governed largely by the religious laws like Hindu Marriage Act,1955, the Indian Christian Marriage Act, 1872 and the relevant Muslim laws with the exception of the Special Marriage Act, 1954 wherein the divorce procedures apply to interfaith couples who have registered their marriage under the said Act.

In the current case, the Supreme Court was hearing a bunch of petitions seeking divorce under the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act,1955 along with a prayer to remove the “cooling period”.

The Hindu Marriage Act has substantially evolved over the the years with regards to provisions on divorce. Sections 13 (1) and (2) of the Act list down the grounds on which divorce can be sought by the husband and wife respectively.

These grounds can broadly be enlisted as adultery, cruelty, desertion and one of the parties being of unsound mind.

In 1976, the Act was amended to include “mutual consent” as a ground for divorce under section 13-B. Under this section, parties could jointly file for a divorce citing that they have been either living separately for over a year or are unable to cohabit and that they mutually agree that the marriage should be dissolved.

This is where the process gets arduous.

Following the filing of the first application, the parties are required to file a second application before a competent court after at least 6 months but not later than 18 months from the date of the first application.

This is known as the mandatory cooling period during which the couple is expected to either reconcile or reaffirm their intention to divorce.

The courts typically finalise the decree of divorce only after the cooling period.