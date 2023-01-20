Win for Queer Rights, Transparency: Lawyers Hail Collegium for Walking the Talk
Among those re-recommended by the apex court is Saurabh Kirpal, an openly-gay lawyer.
The Supreme Court collegium's decision to reiterate its proposal for appointing five lawyers as high court judges and its disclosure of the central government's objections are being widely applauded as a win for queer rights and transparency.
Among those re-recommended by the apex court is Saurabh Kirpal, an openly-gay lawyer, whose elevation was objected to by the Research and Analysis Wing, the foreign intelligence agency of India.
Its reasons? Apparently, Kirpal's openness about his sexual orientation and his partner being a Swiss national.
Hailing the collegium's action, senior advocate Indira Jaising said:
"The Queer community has a right to be considered for being a judge , having a partner who is not a citizen of india is no disqualification for being a judge , the collegium walked the talk [sic]."
But she wasn't the only lawyer to take to Twitter to laud the CJI Chandrachud-led collegium.
Legal journalists, too, appreciated the collegium's decision to put the frivolous grounds that lead to the appointment delays on public record.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and law
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.