Win for Queer Rights, Transparency: Lawyers Hail Collegium for Walking the Talk

Among those re-recommended by the apex court is Saurabh Kirpal, an openly-gay lawyer.

Mekhala Saran
Published
Law
1 min read
i

The Supreme Court collegium's decision to reiterate its proposal for appointing five lawyers as high court judges and its disclosure of the central government's objections are being widely applauded as a win for queer rights and transparency.

Among those re-recommended by the apex court is Saurabh Kirpal, an openly-gay lawyer, whose elevation was objected to by the Research and Analysis Wing, the foreign intelligence agency of India.

Its reasons? Apparently, Kirpal's openness about his sexual orientation and his partner being a Swiss national.

Hailing the collegium's action, senior advocate Indira Jaising said:

"The Queer community has a right to be considered for being a judge , having a partner who is not a citizen of india is no disqualification for being a judge , the collegium walked the talk [sic]."

But she wasn't the only lawyer to take to Twitter to laud the CJI Chandrachud-led collegium.

Legal journalists, too, appreciated the collegium's decision to put the frivolous grounds that lead to the appointment delays on public record.

