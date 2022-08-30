Ganesh Chaturthi at Bengaluru Idgah Maidan: 3-Judge SC Bench Hears Plea

The Karnataka High Court had permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications received by the deputy commissioner seeking the use of the land in question.

This came a day after the court, on 25 August, declared that the land could only be used as a playground and for Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations. It also said that Muslims could offer prayers on Eid on the premises.

The revision came after the government told the court that Bengaluru's deputy commissioner had received five applications to use the maidan for religious and cultural activities.

The division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty noted on 26 August: