Supreme Court Allows NEET-PG Counselling; Upholds Existing OBC, EWS Quota

The Centre on 31 December had informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to accept the recommendation of a panel to retain the existing criteria of Rs 8-lakh ceiling for the EWS reservations for medical courses in India.

In the affidavit filed before the court on 31 December, the Centre said a three-member expert panel has recommended that only those families whose current gross annual income is up to Rs 8 lakh should avail benefit of EWS reservation.