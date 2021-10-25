EWS-OBC Quota: SC Tells Centre To Put NEET-PG Counselling on Hold Till Decision

The Supreme Court on Monday, 25 October, told the Centre to put on hold counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduation (NEET-PG) until it decides the validity of Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation in All India Quota (AIQ).

The Centre's counsel submitted that counselling will not commence till the top court decides the case on reservation for EWS-OBC quota in the AIQ medical seats.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud.

Datar submitted that the counselling schedule has been announced – from 24 October and it will be concluded on 29 October – and sought the court's intervention in the matter stating that the process will be completed during the pendency of the matter before the court.