SC Allows Fact-Checker Mohammed Zubair To Move Delhi HC Against Sitapur FIR

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 7 September, allowed Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to move the Delhi High Court for quashing of the FIR lodged against him at Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court was hearing a petition challenging a Allahabad High Court order dated 10 June 2022, which rejected Zubair's plea for quashing of the FIR.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Zubair, said that she is seeking directions for the Allahabad High Court order to not come in the way.