'Sorry State' of Parliamentary Debate: NDA Govt Undermines Informed Lawmaking

CJI's remarks comes in the backdrop of a questionable pattern adopted by the government in power; a pattern of sidestepping parliamentary scrutiny in passing key legislations. Many controversial legislations have been passed without providing adequate opportunity for meaningful debates, and without referring such Bills to the scrutiny of either the Select or the Standing Committee.

As per the data collated by India Spend, Under the NDA-1 government, only 25% of all bills were referred to committees, compared to 71% under the UPA-2 government and 60% under UPA-1 in the 14th Lok Sabha. Only about 10% of bills introduced in Parliament during the 17th Lok Sabha have been referred to committees.