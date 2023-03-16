'Victim Not Offender': Sharjeel Imam To Delhi HC On 2019 Jamia Violence Case

“…this Court cannot but arrive at the conclusion that the police were unable to apprehend the actual perpetrators behind commission of the offence, but surely managed to rope the persons herein as scapegoats.”

But, the Delhi police had approached the High Court to challenge their discharge in the case on 8 February.

Meanwhile, the Delhi court judge, who discharged Imam and others recused himself from hearing similar cases related to the violence, owing to “personal reasons," on 11 February.

While recusing himself from the case, Arul Varma, Special Judge (NDPS), South-East District, Saket Court said, “Due to personal reasons, the undersigned hereby recuses from hearing the matter.”

Besides this, Imam, continues to remain incarcerated as a UAPA accused in connection with the Delhi Riots 'Larger Conspiracy' Case. The Delhi High is presently hearing is bail plea in that matter.