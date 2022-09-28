Senior Advocate R Venkataramani Appointed As the New Attorney General of India
This is after Mukul Rohatgi declined the Central Government's offer to be the next Attorney General (AG) of India.
Senior advocate R Venkataramani was appointed as the new Attorney General of India on Wednesday, 28 September, for a period of three years.
This is after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi declined the Central government's offer to be the next Attorney General (AG) of India on 25 September.
“The President is pleased to F. No. J-11011/1/2022-Judicial: appoint Shri R. Venkataramani, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India for a period of three years from the date he enters upon his office," the official notice read.
Venkataramani will succeed KK Venugopal, whose term will end on 30 September. Venugopal, 91, was appointed to the post in July 2017. He was reappointed as the top law officer of the country for three months on 29 June.
When Venugopal's first term as the AG was about to end in 2020, he had requested the government to relieve him of his responsibilities on account of his age.
He later accepted a fresh tenure of one year since the government was keen on him continuing, given the high-profile cases he was handling and his vast experience at the Bar.
(With inputs from PTI.)
