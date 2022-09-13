Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi To Return as Attorney General on 1 Oct: Reports

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi will be taking over as the fourteenth Attorney General (AG) of India from 1 October, after the current AG KK Venugopal vacates the post on 30 September, when his third extension ends.

The 67-year-old had previously served as the country's AG between June 2014 and June 2017, after the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government appointed him to the post soon after coming to power.

Ninety-one-year-old Venugopal recently told the Supreme Court that he would not be able to continue as AG after his third extension gets over on 30 September. In June, this year, his tenure was extended for a period of three years or "until further orders," Bar & Bench reported.