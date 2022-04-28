What Rights do Victims Have in Criminal Cases? How SC Offered a Timely Reminder

The apex court itself, on Monday, gave a lowdown of the evolution of victim's rights in India, beginning with the 154th Report of the Law Commission, which made "radical recommendations" regarding compensatory justice for victims.

The next key step was the 2003 Report of the Committee on Reforms of Criminal Justice System, which sought to address the lack of confidence people had in the criminal justice system.

This report recommended the rights of the victim or their legal representative to be impleaded as a party in every criminal proceeding where the charges are punishable with seven years’ imprisonment or more, as well as to be represented by an advocate of their choice. If the victim is not in a position to afford an advocate, they were supposed to be entitled to get one on the State's expense

The committee also recognised victim's rights to participate in criminal trials, know the status of investigation, and be heard at every crucial stage of the criminal proceedings — including at the time of grant or cancellation of bail.

These reports and their recommendations eventually led to the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act, 2008.

As the Supreme Court points out in its Ashish Mishra bail order, these amendments “not only inserted the definition of a ‘victim’ under Section 2 (wa) but also statutorily recognised various rights of such victims at different stages of trial”.

This act brought in a slew of victim-centric provisions, including: