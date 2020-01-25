Schools Can’t Teach One Religion Exclusively: Kerala HC

While pointing out the substantial difference between religious instruction and religious study, the court opined that there is no ban on educational institutions imparting religious study in the Constitution but the ban is on educational institutions imparting exclusive religious instructions.

This was observed on the basis of the case Ms Aruna Roy & Ors v Union of India & Ors. The apex court, in this case, cautioned against religious education based on religious exclusivism.

"Secularism is part of the wheel that has to drive political democracy in India. It is one of the pillars on which the edifice of India was built under the constitution. Secularism as a value is interconnected with many other values that constitute the morality of the Constitution in a liberal democracy", said the court.

"Exclusivism or preference of one religion over others by State or public functionaries or private bodies, while discharging public functions, strikes at the very root of the fundamental values of our Constitution, namely, secularism. It negates neutrality, promotes discrimination and denies equal treatment. Private schools which are required to have recognition from State must not promote one religion over others. The exclusive promotion of a particular religion by private educational institutions defies the secular character of the Constitution and denies constitutional value and morality. An individual or a group or a denomination have the freedom to express and to promote and practice their religion. That freedom is not available to a private body while discharging a public function. In a pluralist society like India, which accepts secularism as the basic norm in governing secular activities including education, there cannot be any difficulty in imparting religious instruction or study based on religious pluralism. What is prohibited is exclusivism."