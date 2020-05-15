Supreme Court Decides to Keep Working During Summer Vacations
Following the decision of several high courts to cancel their scheduled summer vacations, the Supreme Court on Friday, 15 May, announced that it would keep working during its vacations, which were set to begin from Monday.
Five benches of three judges each will hear pending and fresh matters, including urgent cases, via video conferencing.
The CJI will keep reviewing the situation and assess the need to keep the vacation in abeyance before 19 June, to decide whether the court will function during the rest of the vacations (scheduled to go on till 5 July).
Since 16 March, the Supreme Court has been hearing only urgent cases in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Following the imposition of the Delhi coronavirus lockdown at first and then the nationwide lockdowns, the apex court has been hearing urgent cases according to a protocol via video conferencing after e-filings.
The Delhi, Bombay, Gujarat and Madras High Courts had already announced that they would be cancelling their summer vacations prior to this.
