One Week In, How Well Has Video Conferencing Worked at the SC?

Even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the Supreme Court had started to consider the possibility of conducting hearings remotely, having decided to only hear urgent cases from 16 March onwards.

Following the Delhi Government’s declaration of a lockdown in the NCT of Delhi, the court issued a circular on 23 March explaining how the new system would work, whereby lawyers could present arguments from homes/offices, and the judges could hear the matters at their homes and chambers, using an app called ‘Vidyo’. The first cases using the system were heard on 27 March.

The speed with which this was done was welcomed by lawyers who had urgent cases to file, that couldn’t wait till the pandemic blows over. Advocate-on-Record Neha Nagpal, who used the system, said: