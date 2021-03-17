SC Seeks Centre’s Response On ‘Cancellation Of 3 Cr Ration Cards’

The apex court initially stated that the matter could be heard by respective high courts. The CJI, as quoted by PTI, said, “We see the problem at hand and I have dealt with this kind of matters in Bombay High Court and I think this matter should be filed before the high court concerned.”

To this, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioner, Koili Devi, was quoted by Bar and Bench as submitting: “More than three crore cards cancelled at the central level. In every state, 10 to 15 lakh cards are cancelled. There are situations where fingerprints or iris scanner does not work in tribal areas.”

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aman Lekhi opposed the plea, stating that the claim was misconceived, ‘all over the place’ and that this was a grievance redressal under the Food Security Act, added the report.

He further stated that the Centre’s position has been clear that not having an Aadhar would not deny anyone of the right to food. To this, Gonsalves noted that the Centre’s position is on record on an alternate grievance redressal and not on the main plea, which is the issue of cancellation of three crore ration cards and deaths caused by starvation, noted PTI.

To this, the top court sided with Gonsalves, noting that the matter was ‘too serious’ and must be addressed without any adversity.