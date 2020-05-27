Video Editor: Ashutosh BhardwajLocal authorities also claimed that ration was delivered to their place, but on the contrary, the family alleges that the BDO delivered ration to their house on the night of the child’s death. When asked, Zeeshan Kamar, the deputy district commissioner denied the claim saying that the allegations are not backed by any proof.Anganwadi workers had teamed up with the neighbours to raise funds and ration for Nimani’s family, to feed the child. A letter from the BDO reads that the district has run out of ration and is in need of additional supplies.A family in Jharkhand’s Latehar district has alleged that their five-year-old child Nimani died of starvation, after having no food to eat for four to five days. Nimani’s family, which does not have a ration card, allege that the local authorities did not provide them with ration.However, the local authorities say that the cause of death could be different. Although they had sent a medical team to probe the incident and a report is yet to come, they claim that Nimani had her meal that day, went out to play in the sun and later complained of a headache. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.