SC Posts Centre's Plea on IT Rules 2021 for Hearing on 16 July

The Supreme Court on Friday, 9 July, transferred all petitions challenging the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021) in Delhi and Kerala high courts and transferred them to be heard by an appropriate bench on 16 July, reported Live Law India.

The apex court bench, comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna, tagged the Centre’s petition Justice for Rights Foundation vs Union of India with Special Leave Petition and posted it before an appropriate bench for review.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought a stay on the proceedings in the high court, pointing out that the there were several cases pending before the court challenging the IT rules, reported Bar & Bench.

However, the top court did not entertain the plea and stated, “We will not pass that order today. We are just tagging and listing before the appropriate bench for 16 July.”