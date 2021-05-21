R-Day Violence: Delhi Police Files Charge Sheet Against 16 Accused

The Delhi Police has filed a 3,000-page charge sheet against 16 people in the Republic Day violence case saying that the agreement between the police and the farmer leaders regarding the rally routes was broken by protesters who had a “pre-conceived and well-coordinated” plan, The Indian Express reported.

Among the 16 booked for the vandalism at Red Fort, are Iqbal Singh and Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who did a Facebook Live session in which he allegedly instigated the protesters. Sidhu was arrested on 9 February from Karnal in Haryana by the Delhi Police Special Cell.