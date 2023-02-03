Religious Conversion Pleas: Ashwini Upadhyay Withdraws Objectionable Affidavit

BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay has withdrawn an additional affidavit, which contained objectionable remarks against minority communities, that he had filed before the Supreme Court.

What did he say? On Friday, 3 February, Senior Advocate Arvind Datar reportedly told an apex court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.



"There was some objections to some portions. We are withdrawing that additional affidavit.”



Meanwhile…Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave informed the top court that Upadhyay’s main petition contained “vexatious and baseless” allegations as well.



He also pointed out that Upadhyay had filed similar petitions in the past as well.



But what was the hearing about? The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the stringent anti-conversion laws in various states of the country, as well as some against religious conversions.