Religious Conversion | 'Can't Keep Withdrawing & Filing Pleas': SC to Petitioner

More Context? Upadhyay’s petition was so far being heard by a bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar. It had also been renamed “Issue of Religious Conversion”.

However, it was subsequently listed before the bench headed by the CJI, along with a batch of pleas challenging anti-religious conversion legislations enacted by various states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand etc.

What else? The apex court also requested Upadhyaya’s counsel to make a formal application and delete paragraphs casting aspersions on members of the Christian and Muslim communities.



This came after the bench was informed by Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave that “distasteful and shocking” statements pertaining to Christians and Muslims had been made by the petitioner. In response to Dave’s counsel, Upadhyaya’s counsel had replied that such statements would not be pressed.

What next? The petitions will now be listed after two weeks, the apex court said.