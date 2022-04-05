Rajasthan Doctor Suicide: PIL in SC Seeks Guidelines for Protection of Doctors

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was moved in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 5 April, seeking guidelines for the protection of doctors in the wake of the death by suicide of a doctor in Rajasthan's Dausa on 29 March.

The petition was moved by the Indian Medical Association (Dwarka) .

The plea urged the court to order an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the unfortunate demise of the doctor, Archana Sharma, who died by suicide after she was charged with causing the death of a pregnant woman during childbirth.