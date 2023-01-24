'Public Is Watching Judges': Law Minister Amid Govt Vs Judiciary On Collegium

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday, 24 January. judges are being watched by people since nothing remains hidden on social media.

Amid ongoing tussle: This comes amid an ongoing tussle between the government and judiciary over appointments of judges.

'Public is watching': “Judges are appointed once and they don't have to face elections. Judges can't even be scrutinised by the public. Public can't change judges but it is looking at them, their judgements, their way of functioning and dispensing justice. Public is watching all and making assessments. Nothing is hidden in the age of social media,” he said.

The Law Minister added that one of the CJIs had requested him to take concrete action against social media posts against judges.

However, he said when it happens on large scale, no action can be taken.