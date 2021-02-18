Why the Court Acquitted Priya Ramani – And What Happens Next

When the verdict was being read out in court, there was a great deal of concern when the judge observed that the article by Ramani in Vogue in 2017 and her tweet from 2018 saying the beginning of the article was about MJ Akbar, was “defamatory per se”.

So, how did Ramani get acquitted?

Because proving a statement is defamatory is only half the story. Criminal defamation is defined in Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code as making or publishing any imputation about a person intending to harm, or knowing it will harm the reputation of a person.

Any statement or article criticising a person or accusing them of any sort of problematic behaviour will obviously lower their reputation – hence this is always emphasised in legal notices and complaints to courts alleging defamation.