‘Tears, Goosebumps’: Tweets Hail Ramani’s Courage After Acquittal

From "justice has prevailed" to "salute her courage", people took to social media on Wednesday, 17 february, to 'celebrate' journalist Priya Ramani's acquittal in the defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar.

While the court held the content of Priya Ramani’s Vogue article referring to Akbar as defamatory, it also took into consideration systemic abuse at workplace.

“Women can’t be punished for raising instances of sexual abuse by complaints claiming defamation,” the court said, adding that the Indian Constitution allows a woman to put forward her grievance before any forum, and at any time, even after decades.