‘Let Re 1 Be a National Movement’: Twitter After SC Fines Bhushan
Twitter went abuzz with many congratulating Bhushan & thanking him for standing his ground through the proceedings.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 31 August, imposed a token fine of Re 1 on advocate Prashant Bhushan, convicted in a contempt case for tweets against the judiciary.
The court said if he failed to deposit the amount by 15 September, the penalty will then be 3 months in jail. The senior advocate will also be barred from practicing law for three years, in case of failure to pay the fine.
- On 14 August, the top court held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his derogatory tweets against the judiciary.
- On 25 August, a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai, and Krishna Murari had reserved the order on the sentence, after Bhushan declined to apologise for his tweets against the judiciary.
Prashant Bhushan ‘Gratefully Accepts’ Re 1 From Lawyer After SC Imposes Fine
After the punishment was announced on Monday, Bhushan tweeted, “My lawyer & senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan contributed 1 Re immediately after the contempt judgement today which I gratefully accepted.”
Twitter went abuzz with many congratulating Bhushan and thanking him for standing his ground through the proceedings.
