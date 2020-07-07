Permanent Commission to Women: SC Gives Govt 1 Month to Comply

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 7 July, gave one more month's time to the Centre to comply with its February verdict on giving serving SSC (Short Service Commission) women officers permanent commission in the army, PTI reported.

The top court directed the Centre to comply with all its directions given in the verdict.

The Defence Ministry reportedly submitted to the bench that the decision-making process in the matter is almost at its final stage and only the formal orders remain to be issued.

The Centre had earlier sought six more months to implement the verdict, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.