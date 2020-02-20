SC Order on Permanent Commission to Women ‘Enabling’: Army Chief
Army chief General MM Naravane on Thursday, 20 February, termed the Supreme Court judgment on permanent commissioning of women “very enabling”.
In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court Monday directed that women officers in the Army be granted permanent commission and command postings, rejecting the Centre's stand of their physiological limitations as being based on "sex stereotypes" and "gender discrimination against women".
The apex court directed that within three months, all serving SSC women officers have to be considered for Permanent Commissions (PCs) irrespective them having crossed 14 years or, as the case may be, 20 years of service.
It said, however, that the question of combat posting of women officers is a policy decision and was not dealt by the Delhi High Court in its 2010 verdict.
The top court accepted the Centre's policy of 25 February 2019 to grant PCs to Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers in all the 10 streams in the Indian Army.
Despite this policy, the Centre's stand in a matter before the top court was that provisions of Army Act contemplate that women will be eligible for enrolment only in those segments which the government permits.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Ajay Rastogi rejected the Centre's submission that women officers cannot be granted PCs due to physiological limitations, all-male environment in a unit, combat capability and said that mindset change is required to recognize the values of the Constitution.
"To cast aspersion on their abilities on the ground of gender is an affront not only to their dignity as women but to the dignity of the members of the Indian Army – men and women – who serve as equal citizens in a common mission," the bench said.
"The submissions advanced in the note tendered to this Court are based on sex stereotypes premised on assumptions about socially ascribed roles of gender which discriminate against women," it said.
(With inputs from PTI)
