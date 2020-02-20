SC Order on Permanent Commission to Women ‘Enabling’: Army Chief

It said, however, that the question of combat posting of women officers is a policy decision and was not dealt by the Delhi High Court in its 2010 verdict.

The top court accepted the Centre's policy of 25 February 2019 to grant PCs to Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers in all the 10 streams in the Indian Army.

Despite this policy, the Centre's stand in a matter before the top court was that provisions of Army Act contemplate that women will be eligible for enrolment only in those segments which the government permits.