‘Not Enough Time To Hear Matters’: SC Bench on New Case Listing System
The Supreme Court had introduced a new system of listing cases after Chief Justice of India UU Lalit took office.
On Tuesday, 13 September, a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka expressed its concern regarding time-related issues created by the new system of listing cases, which focuses on clearing the backlog faced by the Supreme Court.
"The new listing system is not giving an adequate time to take up matters fixed for hearing like the present case as there are number of matters within the span of "Afternoon" session," the bench said.
The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal against an Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash a First Information Report (FIR).
The bench led by Justice Kaul has now posted the matter for hearing on 15 November.
The Supreme Court bench observed that this new system leaves less time for the hearing of miscellaneous matters.
As per the new listing system, miscellaneous matters are taken up on Mondays, Fridays, and post-lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. This change was an attempt by CJI Lalit to reduce the increasing backlog of cases and ensure faster listing of fresh cases. The issue of listing was discussed by a full court meeting that was held on 27 August.
In the previous system, miscellaneous matters were heard first and regular matters were taken up after that. This meant that fresh matters took up the court's time, leaving less time for the hearing of regular matters, which were taken up late or not taken up at all.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and Live Law.)
