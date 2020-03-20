Did Convicts Use Delay Tactics? Death Penalty Law Expert Speaks

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case – Pawan Kumar Gupta, Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay – were hanged to death at 5:30 am in Tihar jail, on Friday, 20 March. This comes seven years after a 23-year-old paramedic student, later named as Nirbhaya by media, was brutally attacked and gang-raped on 16 December 2012.

While the hanging comes seven years after the incident, the execution of the order was deferred thrice since January 2020.

Is it fair to say that the convicts indulged in delaying tactics, that they used underhand means to delay the execution, including filing petitions separately? Not at all, said Anup Surendranath, Executive Director of Project 39A and a death penalty law expert.