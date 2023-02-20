Ex-Judges Discuss Collegium, Justice Victoria Gowri's Appointment: Key Points

From calling it a "near perfect" system to questioning the appointment of Justice Victoria Gowri, retired Supreme Court and High Court judges spoke at length about the collegium system at a seminar organised by the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) on Saturday, 18 February.

Ex-Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, former Supreme Court Justices Indira Banerjee and Deepak Gupta, and former Delhi High Court Chief Justice AP Shah, among others, spoke at the event.

The consensus between the judges, however, that can be drawn from a perusal of news reports pertaining to the event, is that the collegium system must prevail and any attempts to amplify the government's sway in the appointment process ought to be discouraged. However, is there room for improvement within the existing system? Yes, it seems so.

Here are some highlights of the judges' remarks.