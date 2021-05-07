‘My Values Not in Consonance With EC’: Poll Panel Counsel Resigns
“I have found that my values are not in consonance with the current functioning of the ECI,” wrote Mohit D Ram.
Advocate Mohit D Ram, the panel counsel representing the Election Commission of India, tendered his resignation on Friday, 7 May, pointing out that “my values are not in consonance with the current functioning of the commission".
Mohit D Ram had, as per media reports, been the panel counsel representing the poll-body in the Supreme Court since 2013.
In a letter addressed to the Director (Law) of the Commission, Ram wrote: “It was an honour to represent the Election Commission of India (ECI). I had a cherishing milestone of my career, in the journey which began with being part of the office of Standing Counsel of ECI and progressed as one of the panel counsels of the ECI (since 2013).”
“However, I have found that my values are not in consonance with the current functioning of the ECI, and hence, I withdraw myself from the responsibilities of its panel counsel before the Supreme Court of India.”
He promised to ensure smooth transition of files, NOC and vakalatnamas in all pending matters.
On Thursday, the top court had rejected a plea seeking to stop media from reporting oral observations made by judges during court proceedings. The Commission had filed the plea after the Madras High Court had stated that the ECI should probably be tried for murder charges in view of its failure to curb the "wanton abuse" of COVID-19 protocols during election rallies.
Ram, however, was not part of that case, reported Bar and Bench.
