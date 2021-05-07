‘My Values Not in Consonance With EC’: Poll Panel Counsel Resigns

Advocate Mohit D Ram, the panel counsel representing the Election Commission of India, tendered his resignation on Friday, 7 May, pointing out that “my values are not in consonance with the current functioning of the commission".

Mohit D Ram had, as per media reports, been the panel counsel representing the poll-body in the Supreme Court since 2013.

In a letter addressed to the Director (Law) of the Commission, Ram wrote: “It was an honour to represent the Election Commission of India (ECI). I had a cherishing milestone of my career, in the journey which began with being part of the office of Standing Counsel of ECI and progressed as one of the panel counsels of the ECI (since 2013).”