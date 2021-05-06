No Substance: SC on EC Plea to Gag Media, Not Report Oral Remarks

Hearing an appeal by the Election Commission (EC) against the Madras High Court's observation, which had stated that the poll body was singularly responsible for the surge in COVID-19 cases and that EC officers should be booked for murder charges, the Supreme Court on Thursday, 6 May, dismissed the plea.

The apex court agreed that the remarks were harsh and the metaphor improper, but added that the high courts, despite facing rising cases of COVID-19 were doing tremendous work.