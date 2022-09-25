ADVERTISEMENT
Mukul Rohatgi Declines Centre’s Offer To Become Next Attorney General of India
The Senior advocate told PTI that there was no specific reason behind his decision.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on Sunday, 25 September said that he has declined the Central Government's offer to be the next Attorney General (AG) of India.
Rohatgi told PTI that there was no specific reason behind his decision.
The Centre had offered the post of AG to Rohatgi earlier this month to succeed KK Venugopal, 91, whose term will end on 30 September.
Rohatgi was the AG from June 2014 to June 2017. He was succeeded by Venugopal, who was appointed to the post in July 2017.
The AG usually has a tenure of three years.
