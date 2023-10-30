SC Rejects AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea in Delhi Excise Policy Case

On 17 October, the top court told ED that "if a bribe that was allegedly paid for tweaking the Delhi excise policy is not part of the predicate offence, it would be difficult to prove the money-laundering case against Sisodia."

In the first week of October, the same bench had also emphasised that Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) does not criminalise the generation of money.

“You have to establish a chain. The money has to flow from the liquor lobby to the person. We know it is difficult to establish the chain as everything is done undercover… but that is where your competence lies,” Justice Khanna had told ASG Raju.

Earlier this month, Abhishek Manu Singhvi had argued that no money trail directly implicating Sisodia has been unearthed.

He also stated that the new policy, which was a collective institutional decision aimed at breaking the cartelisation prevalent among private manufacturers, had increased revenues and limited the unreasonable and exorbitant profits earned by wholesalers.