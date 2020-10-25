Lawyers Write to CJI Against Justice Karnan’s ‘Misogynistic’ Video

“We are compelled to write this to you because Mr. Karnan cannot claim any license to denigrate women and commit offences against them merely because he belongs to the Scheduled Caste, who otherwise have Constitutional protection. His actions, however, amount to gross abuse of such Constitutional safeguards. His reference to Mandela is offensive and shockingly racist,” the letter adds.

This sorry state of affairs is a direct consequence of the opaque nature of judicial appointments and lack of accountability, the lawyers have said in the letter. The letter also called for reforms in judicial appointments, adding that till appointments are made on the basis of objective criteria with complete transparency and accountability, there exists the risk of the judiciary being exposed to such ridicule and losing credibility. The letter seeks for regular gender sensitisation programmes to be conducted with the involvement of those with experience in the field of women’s rights.

The letter has asked for action to be taken against Justice Karnan and also those circulating the video on WhatsApp and other social media.