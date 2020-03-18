Madhu Kishwar Files PIL Against Ex-CJI Gogoi’s Nomination to RS

Arguing that it crosses a “Lakshman rekha with regard to independence and integrity of the judiciary”, academic and activist Madhu Purnima Kishwar filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court of India challenging the nomination of former CJI Ranjan Gogoi as a member of the Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday, 18 March.

In the petition, which she has prepared in person – without the help of a lawyer – Kishwar has asked the apex court to: