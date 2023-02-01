Siddique Kappan Likely To Exit Jail Soon After UP Court Signs Orders for Release

Four months after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the UAPA case against him, Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan is likely to walk out of jail today evening (Wednesday, 1 February) or tomorrow morning.

What happened? A Sessions court in Lucknow accepted his bail bonds and signed orders for his release earlier on Wednesday.

According to Livelaw, the court has directed the Superintendent, District Jail, Lucknow to release Kappan, if not wanted in any other case after obtaining a personal bond from him.