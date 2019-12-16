‘Will Hear Plea Against Police Only If Riots Stop’: CJI on Jamia

“Just because they happen to be students, it doesn’t mean they can take law and order in their hands, this has to be decided when things cool down. This is not the frame of mind when we can decide anything. Let the rioting stop,” he said.

The CJI was hearing an urgent mentioning by several senior lawyers including Colin Gonsalves, Indira Jaising and Salman Khurshid, seeking the apex court’s intervention against the actions of the police in Jamia Milia University and Aligarh Muslim University.

Human Rights Law Network has filed a petition on behalf of students from both universities, asking the Supreme Court to pass directions to appropriate authorities to: