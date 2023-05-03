Legal Recap: SC Refuses Plea Against The Kerala Story, Sisodia Moves Delhi HC

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind challenging the release of the controversial film The Kerala Story, expected to be out in theatres on 5 May.

The court however, granted the petitioner liberty to approach the High Court. The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a stay on the movie's release, stating it may cause "hatred and enmity between different sections of society."

On Tuesday, the top court also refused to entertain a plea by advocate Nizam Pasha, who sought a stay on the release of The Kerala Story.

Though Pasha argued the movie was the "worst kind of hate speech," the court said that if he wanted to challenge the movie, "you should challenge the certification and through appropriate forum."