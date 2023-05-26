Recap: SC Dismisses Plea for Prez To Inaugurate Parliament, HC Pulls Up Police

From the Delhi High Court pulled up the Delhi Police for not taking action against the man who allegedly posted offensive tweets on Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, to the Supreme Court rejecting a petition seeking to have the new the new parliament building inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, here are the legal highlights from the day:
Delhi HC Pulls Up Delhi Police Over Alt News Co-Founder Zubair's Case
The Delhi High Court pulled up the Delhi Police for not taking action against the man who allegedly posted offensive tweets on Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.
“You went hammer and tongs against him [Zubair]. But the case has now ended in a whimper, as it should have... because there was no evidence. But what action have you taken against this man [the person who complained against Zubair and also posted the alleged offensive tweets]?" the court asked.
Earlier in March too, the Delhi High Court had demanded to know from the Delhi Police what action had been taken against the man.
After Unconditional Apology, Delhi HC Discharges Arnab Goswami in Contempt Case
In a recent order, the Delhi High Court discharged Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a contempt of court against him by former Executive Vice-chairman of TERI, RK Pachauri.
The Court accepted Goswami's unconditional apology, which his counsel said was being tendered without going into the merits of the case and discussing its maintainability.
Pachauri had filed a contempt of court petition against several media houses in February 2016 for “deliberately and contemptuously” disobeying the court’s orders restricting them from publishing sexual harassment claims against him.
Pachauri, who died in February 2020, was accused of sexually harassing a colleague when he was leading TERI.
SC Dismisses Plea to Have President Murmu Inaugurate New Parliament Building
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court rejected a petition seeking to have the new the new parliament building inaugurated by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, instead of PM Modi.
"That President is the First Citizen of India this regard and head of the institution of parliament....That all important decisions regarding the country are taken in the name of Indian President," the petition said.
SC Grants Interim Bail to AAP Leader Satyendar Jain on Medical Grounds
Amid reports of crumbling health, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 6 May, granted interim bail for a period of six weeks to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds.
In doing so, the apex court reportedly rejected the Enforcement Directorate's request that Jain should first be examined by a panel of doctors in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Jain recently collapsed in Tihar Jail and had to be shifted to the ICU of a Delhi hospital. That was the second time in one week that Jain had to be rushed to a hospital for medical attention.
Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid Row: Allahabad HC Allows Transfer of SuitTo Itself From Trial Court
The Allahabad High Court allowed the plea by the Hindu side seeking transfer of the suit regarding the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute, from the trial court to the High Court.
The suit seeks the removal of the Mathura Shahi Idgah Masjid on the ground that it was built over Krishna Janmabhoomi land.
