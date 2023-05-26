SC Grants Interim Bail to AAP Leader Satyendar Jain on Medical Grounds

Amid reports of crumbling health, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 6 May, granted interim bail for a period of six weeks to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds.

In doing so, the apex court reportedly rejected the Enforcement Directorate's request that Jain should first be examined by a panel of doctors in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"He was the Health Minister, these hospitals were under him. The medical records can be fudged. Let him be examined by a panel of doctors from AIIMS or Delhi. If he report is in his favour, I will concede," Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate, argued, according to LiveLaw.