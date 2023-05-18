Kiren Rijiju Moved From Law Ministry, Arjun Ram Meghwal To Replace Him

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was moved from the law ministry to the Ministry of Earth Sciences on Thursday, 18 May. Arjun Ram Meghwal has been appointed the law minister.

“Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijiju," a press release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan read.

Earlier this year in January, Rijiju had written to CJI Chandrachud suggesting that a government nominee be included in the Collegium. This was amid an ongoing tussle between the top court and Centre over a delay in appointment of judges.

“Judges are appointed once and they don't have to face elections. Judges can't even be scrutinised by the public. Public can't change judges but it is looking at them, their judgements, their way of functioning and dispensing justice. Public is watching all and making assessments. Nothing is hidden in the age of social media,” he had said.

Rijiju took over the law ministry in July 2021. A graduate from Delhi University's Campus Law Centre, he has been a three-time Lok Sabha MP.