Ketanji Brown Jackson Becomes First Black Woman Justice at US Supreme Court
She was sworn into the role at noon on 30 June by Chief Justice John Roberts and retiring Justice Stephen Breyer
Ketanji Brown Jackson was on Thursday, 30 June, sworn in as the 116th US Supreme Court justice and the first Black woman to serve on the high court.
She was sworn into the role at noon on 30 June by Chief Justice John Roberts and retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
