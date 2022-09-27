'Permit Euthanasia or Culling of Violent, Vicious Stray Dogs': Kerala Govt to SC

The state government also informed the Supreme Court that an interim order of Kerala High Court directing the withdrawal of Kudumbashree Units from the Animal Birth Control programme has led to a complete halt of the programme in eight districts.

The high court order restrained the inclusion of of Kudumbashree as an implementing agency for the Animal Birth Control Project because of the lack of certification by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). The project was being conducted to prevent the increase in the number of stray dogs, reported LiveLaw.

"At present, the permission to conduct the ABC program shall only be given to the agencies which have the certification of Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). Kudumbasree has taken the necessary steps to obtain that certification from AWBI – some additional infrastructural requirements are to be met to satisfy the conditions stipulated," the plea stated.

It further added that there were hardly any AWBI-certified organisations to undertake the activities of the programme in Kerala.