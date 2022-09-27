'Permit Euthanasia or Culling of Violent, Vicious Stray Dogs': Kerala Govt to SC
The apex court will consider the matter for passing an interim order on Wednesday, 28 September.
In view of rising dog bite cases in Kerala, the state government has approached the Supreme Court, requesting it to allow euthanasia or culling of violent and vicious stray dogs, specifically those suspected of having contracted rabies, reported LiveLaw.
The Standing Counsel for the Kerala government, advocate CK Sasi, submitted, "Our issue is pertaining to the matter of rabid/feral dogs. While the State Act and Rules provide for 'destruction of dogs' that are violent or rabid, no culling is undertaken currently as it is regarded as contrary to the Central Rules. When there is a zoonotic disease outbreak, the culling of animals or birds (for bird flu or swine flu) is undertaken to prevent the spread. However, in the case of rabid dogs, they are only to be isolated till they die."
"It is therefore prayed that this Court may be pleased to permit euthanasia or culling of violent and vicious stray dogs, in particular, dogs suspected of having contracted rabies," Sasi added.
The apex court will consider the matter for passing an interim order in the stray dog issue in Kerala on Wednesday, 28 September.
What Else Did the State Say?
The state government, in its plea, also informed the court that it had issued an order on 15 September, after the high-level meeting chaired by the Minister for Local Self Government Department, where various issues regarding the control of stray dog bites and prevention of bite victims getting infected by rabies were discussed.
It further added that in its order, the state has prioritised identification of hotspots where there is an increase in dog bite cases, vaccination drives across all LSGS with saturation focus in the hotspots, temporary shelters/cages to take ferocious dogs off the street with arrangements for feeding and care, and cleanliness drive to tackle wet waste particularly meat waste in public places or the wayside, which lead to the congregation of dogs for food.
They also discussed alternate arrangements through community-based committees at the LSG level to provide food for the dogs, taking the support of dog lovers, hoteliers, kennel owners etc, in the meeting. It further stated that it had instructed escalation of registration of pet dogs (and vaccination) and LSG level committees of all local stakeholders are constituted to ensure the same, reported LiveLaw.
Earlier this month, the apex court also called for a status from a expert committee led by retired Kerala High Court judge Justice S Sirijagan in relation to the stray dog issue in Kerala, reported LiveLaw.
Recently, the committee filed its report stating that implementation of Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme alone will not solve the stray dog issue in Kerala, the report added.
Allow Kudumbashree To Implement the ABC Programme: State
The state government also informed the Supreme Court that an interim order of Kerala High Court directing the withdrawal of Kudumbashree Units from the Animal Birth Control programme has led to a complete halt of the programme in eight districts.
The high court order restrained the inclusion of of Kudumbashree as an implementing agency for the Animal Birth Control Project because of the lack of certification by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). The project was being conducted to prevent the increase in the number of stray dogs, reported LiveLaw.
"At present, the permission to conduct the ABC program shall only be given to the agencies which have the certification of Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). Kudumbasree has taken the necessary steps to obtain that certification from AWBI – some additional infrastructural requirements are to be met to satisfy the conditions stipulated," the plea stated.
It further added that there were hardly any AWBI-certified organisations to undertake the activities of the programme in Kerala.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
