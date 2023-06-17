Kerala HC Says Live-In Couples Can't Get Divorced: What Does The Law Say?

While the Kerala High Court observed that the “law is yet to recognise the live-in relationship as marriage,” constitutional courts have previously held differently:

- The Supreme Court in a 1978 ruling (Badri Prasad Vs Deputy Director Of Consolidation) held that a “presumption arises in favour of wed-lock where the partners have lived together for a long spell as husband and wife.”

- The Domestic Violence Act of 2005 also recognises “relationships in the nature of marriage". Section 2 (f) of the act reads:

“Domestic relationship means a relationship between two persons who live or have, at any point of time, lived together in a shared household, when they are related by consanguinity, marriage, or through a relationship in the nature of marriage, adoption or are family members living together as a joint family."

- In 2010, the Supreme Court in Velusamy Vs D Patchaimal laid down the specific criteria for a couple in a live-in relationship to be considered “akin to spouses":

> The couple must be of legal age to marry

> They must be otherwise qualified to enter into a legal marriage

> They must have voluntarily cohabited and held themselves out to the world as being akin to spouses for a significant period of time. Thus certain live-in relationships, where one married and another unmarried person are staying together, do not have legal sanctity.