Karnataka High Court Ruling: Why Is Indian Law So Ambiguous About Necrophilia?

Necrophilia is still a grey area in Indian law, but the Karnataka High Court lifted some of the ambiguity recently by observing that Sections 375 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) do not apply to necrophilia.

"A careful reading of Sections 375 and 377 of IPC [Indian Penal Code] makes it clear that a dead body cannot be called a human or person. Therefore, the provisions of Sections 375 or 377 would not be attracted," the court said while hearing an appeal against an order of the Sessions Court, which convicted a person for the murder and subsequent 'rape' of a 21-year-old woman.

The court, as per LiveLaw, further recommended that the central government amend the provisions of Section 377 of IPC to include necrophilia or introduce a separate provision.