Kanjhawala: Culpable Homicide, Murder or Something Else? Time & Probe Will Tell

And while the police systems are frequently known to show misapplication of mind and/or incorrectly slap unsubstantiated charges, sometimes even attracting disdain from the constitutional courts —

Such as, when the apex court felt the need to remind, in their order granting bail to journalist Mohammed Zubair, that “police officers have a duty to apply their mind to the case before them and ensure that the condition(s) in Section 41 are met before they conduct an arrest…”

…Or when the Bombay High Court quoted William Shakespeare in their order quashing a case of cruelty against a judicial office: “But he that filches from me my good name robs me of that which not enriches him and makes me poor indeed.”

— can one legitimately argue that the police is wrong to book the Khanjawala accused for murder? Not quite. Not yet at least.