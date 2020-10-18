“People’s Faith is Judiciary’s Greatest Strength”: Justice Ramana

Justice Ramana also recalled late Justice Lakshmanan and said that he epitomised all the qualities of being one of the best judges the country had ever seen.

Pointing out that Justice Lakshmanan wore his values on his sleeves, Justice Ramana said that “our values are ultimately our greatest wealth.”

He also said: "We should all take inspiration from his (Justice Lakshmana’s) words and should strive to commit a vibrant and independent judiciary which is required in the current times".