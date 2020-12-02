Retd HC Judge CS Karnan Arrested Over ‘Abusive’ Online Videos

Justice CS Karnan, the controversial former judge of the Calcutta and Madras High Courts, was arrested on Wednesday, 2 December, by the Chennai Police.

Following instructions from the Madras High Court, the police has been conducting a probe into the online videos posted by the retired judge, in which he has allegedly made threats of sexual violence and other sexually coloured remarks against the wives of women judges, women lawyers and female court staff.

He is also alleged to have made derogatory comments about judges of the Supreme Court and high courts, accusing some of sexual assault, and naming the alleged survivors from those cases.

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu had filed a petition asking for an FIR and investigation against Karnan for these videos, while ten women lawyers from the Madras High Court had also written to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde asking for action against the judge.