INX Case: Delhi Court Exempts P Chidambaram & Karti From Appearing

Former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti have been exempted from personal appearance on Wednesday, 7 April, by Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, in the INX media money laundering case.

According to Bar and Bench, Special CBI Judge NK Nagpal allowed the breather based on an application moved by the senior Congress member and his son on the grounds of them being “star campaigners” and them being ‘busy in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections’.

The judge also exempted chartered accountant SS Bhaskararaman, another accused in the case, as well as representatives of some of the other companies who have been named as accused in the case, from physically appearing. The exemptions were only for Wednesday, though, the report added.